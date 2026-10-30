Geneva Film Festival to honour lifetime work of Mira Nair

Filmmaker Mira Nair takes centre stage at the Geneva Film Festival Keystone-SDA

Filmmaker Mira Nair, mother of the Mayor of New York and winner of many accolades for her movies, will be honoured for her life’s work at the Geneva Film Festival.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Filmemacherin Mira Nair am Filmfestival in Genf im Rampenlicht Original Read more: Filmemacherin Mira Nair am Filmfestival in Genf im Rampenlicht

Long before Mira Nair’s son, Zohran Mamdani, took office as mayor of the largest city in the United States this year, she was already a leading figure in the world of film. Her very first feature film, Salaam Bombay!, won her the Golden Camera at Cannes in 1988.

This was followed the following year by an Oscar nomination. In 2001, she became the first Indian female director to win the Golden Lion at Venice for Monsoon Wedding.

In many of her films, Nair – who was born in India in 1957 – explores Indian society and the changes it is undergoing. However, her work also addresses conditions in the US.

Notable examples include The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012), which deals with Islamophobia in the US following the September 11 attacks in 2001, or The Namesake (2006), which explores the consequences of uprooting and integration for Indian identity.

Nair initially studied sociology before moving behind the camera. She began by making documentaries until she made her feature film debut with Salaam Bombay!. The film is an unsentimental chronicle of the lives of street children in the Indian megacity.

Three years later came Mississippi Masala, starring Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury. The film tells the love story between a young woman of Indian origin and an African American man from Mississippi.

Set against the backdrop of a wedding, Monsoon Wedding explores sexual violence, class divisions and the contradictions of an India torn between tradition and globalisation.

Nair once said that her aim was for those who watch her films to view their own lives through different eyes, and for those who have long been regarded as “the others” to appear “just as human as anyone else”.

Famous politician son

Politically, she advocates for a cinema that no longer needs the West as an intermediary. “That era is over,” she said in 2023, referring to her perspective on India and the diaspora.

Her only son, Zohran Mamdani, was born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991, at a time when she had already made her international breakthrough in the film world. His father is the academic Mahmood Mamdani. When Mamdani took office as New York’s first Muslim mayor, the family found itself in the spotlight.

The 32nd edition of Geneva Film Festival is now screening a selection of her works throughout the festival, which runs from October 30 to November 8. On October 31, Nair will participate in a moderated discussion.

In addition, the festival is putting Swiss cinema in the spotlight with over 110 films. Filmmaker Petra Volpe is expected to attend with her latest work, Frank & Louis, which has just been released in cinemas in German-speaking Switzerland.

The Geneva Film Festival has had a new director, Emilie Bujès, since August 2026. Bujès had previously headed the Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon for several years. However, she will not take over as artistic director until the 2027 edition. Her predecessor, Anaïs Emery, is still in charge of the current edition.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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