François Bocion painting fetches record at Swiss auction
The oil painting La chasse aux grèbes by Lausanne artist François Bocion (1828-1890) fetched a record CHF270,250 ($315,530) at an auction in Basel in early April, the highest price ever paid for one of his works.
The portrait of an unknown woman by Swiss artist Ferdinand Hodler (1853-1918) also fetched CHF190,538, and Félix Vallotton’s complete series of musical instruments, a highly sought-after suite of six woodcuts, was bought by a private collector for CHF63,513.
In another category, Virgin and Child by the German painter Lucas Cranach the Elder (1472-1553) was sold for CHF736,745, well above its initial estimated price.
Among French artists, Paysage de Cagnes by Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) fetched CHF203,240 from a European buyer, while two views of Antibes by Paul Signac (1863-1935) were sold to a French buyer for CHF260,401.
