Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

French-Swiss singer Viotti wins Grammy Award

Swiss-French mezzo sporano singer Marina Viotti (centre) with Gojira.
Swiss-French mezzo sporano singer Marina Viotti (centre) with Gojira. Invision
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
French-Swiss singer Viotti wins Grammy Award
Listening: French-Swiss singer Viotti wins Grammy Award

French-Swiss opera singer Marina Viotti won a Grammy Award in Los Angeles on Sunday. She had caused a sensation at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with the French metal band Gojira.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With their performance of Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!), Gojira left well-known competitors such as Metallica and Judas Priest in their wake at the Grammys in Los Angeles. They won the prize for best metal performance.

On stage, the band’s singer and guitarist, Joe Duplantier, dedicated the win to “all bands that push the boundaries”. “Support your local artists, support your local bands,” he shouted alongside Marina Viotti as he accepted the award at the pre-presentation ceremony. “This is a fantastic year for us and for the whole metal community,” he added.

Performance on the Seine

The performance in July went around the world. Gojira, the French quartet with international appeal, appeared at the opening ceremony on the balconies of the Conciergerie, one of the most beautiful buildings in Paris, and sang a metal version of the revolutionary song “Ah! Ca ira”.

Several Marie-Antoinettes stood in the numerous windows, holding their bloodied heads. Marina Viotti performed her song on a passing ship on the banks of the Seine. The performance was accompanied by fireworks and flames, and towards the end, red threads of confetti spewed out of the windows like blood.

Gojira’s listenership skyrocketed afterwards and the 2:53-minute track became available for streaming. The track was arranged by musician and producer Victor Le Masne.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
92 Likes
117 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR