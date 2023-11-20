Fribourg cheesemaker wins 4th Fondue World Championships

© Keystone / Anthony Anex

read aloud pause

X

Damien Raemy from Fribourg is the new fondue world champion. He beat 200 competitors at the fourth Fondue World Championships, held in Tartegnin, canton Vaud.

This content was published on November 20, 2023 - 10:11

RTS

Damien Raemy won the title with his mixture of Gruyère and Vacherin cheese. “It’s a fondue from home,” he told Swiss public television RTS on Sunday.

He is part of a family of cheesemakers from Corbières, canton Fribourg, where he makes Gruyère and Vacherin cheese together with 23 milk producers.

“It’s an daily job, but we work as a team,” he explains.

+ Fondue – a ‘natural processed product’

The fourth Fondue World Championships brought together over 10,000 visitors and more than 200 competitors, both amateurs and professionals. Fondues had to be composed of at least 50% AOP Gruyère cheese in order to compete.

+ World Fondue Championships: a seriously cheesy business

A jury of food professionals and amateurs tasted dozens of fondues, which were evaluated according to five criteria: taste, visual appearance, consistency, homogeneity and general impression.

After a pre-selection of 23 finalists, the jury named Damien Raemy the winner in a grand final held in front of hundreds of spectators.

For the first time, qualifying rounds were organised in other parts of the world: Belgum, France, Brazil and Canada.

+ Switzerland says sorry! The fondue invasion

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative