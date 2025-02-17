Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Culture

Swiss canton celebrates artist Jean Tinguely centenary

Fribourg honors 100 years of Jean Tinguely
Fribourg honors 100 years of Jean Tinguely Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss canton celebrates artist Jean Tinguely centenary
Listening: Swiss canton celebrates artist Jean Tinguely centenary

Fribourg is honouring the cultural and social legacy of Swiss mechanical artist Jean Tinguely, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on May 22, 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In addition to exhibitions, a cycling race and a public festival are planned in his honour.

+ Tinguely’s whimsical contraptions on display

On June 15, the city and canton of Fribourg, together with artists from the canton, are organising a folk festival under the motto: movement, noise, music, chaos and lots of conviviality.

In a cheerful and unconventional atmosphere – just as the Fribourg-born Tinguely would have loved it – people will come together to celebrate, the city and canton of Fribourg said.

A large parade through the city is planned, which will be led by a machine specially built for the occasion. The Tour de Romandie 2025 will also honor Tinguely with a special stage.

This will lead from Basel, where the Tinguely Museum is located, to Fribourg, where it will pass close to the Espace Jean Tinguely-Niki de Saint Phalle.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

