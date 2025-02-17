Swiss canton celebrates artist Jean Tinguely centenary

Fribourg honors 100 years of Jean Tinguely Keystone-SDA

Fribourg is honouring the cultural and social legacy of Swiss mechanical artist Jean Tinguely, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on May 22, 2025.

In addition to exhibitions, a cycling race and a public festival are planned in his honour.

On June 15, the city and canton of Fribourg, together with artists from the canton, are organising a folk festival under the motto: movement, noise, music, chaos and lots of conviviality.

In a cheerful and unconventional atmosphere – just as the Fribourg-born Tinguely would have loved it – people will come together to celebrate, the city and canton of Fribourg said.

A large parade through the city is planned, which will be led by a machine specially built for the occasion. The Tour de Romandie 2025 will also honor Tinguely with a special stage.

This will lead from Basel, where the Tinguely Museum is located, to Fribourg, where it will pass close to the Espace Jean Tinguely-Niki de Saint Phalle.

