Nemo leaps from Eurovision glory to Arthouse ambition

From Eurovision to Arthouse: Nemo's debut album Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A year and a half after winning Eurovision in Sweden's Malmö, Nemo unveils Arthouse – a bold debut blending pop and experimental sound.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr De l’Eurovision à “Arthouse”: le premier album de Nemo Original Read more: De l’Eurovision à “Arthouse”: le premier album de Nemo

“There’s only one first album,” Nemo tells Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. “It had to reflect everything I wanted to say.”

After his Eurovision victory with The Code, the artist took the time to refocus in order to build an album faithful to his vision. “I had to devote a lot of energy to promoting The Code, which delayed the release. But it was worth it,” the artist states.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The song closes the album, conceived as a journey: “I see the album as a house. And this song is the garden, the last room. It’s a way of taking a step back from media exposure.”

A musical house between pop and experimental

The word Arthouse, borrowed from independent cinema, becomes a musical concept for Nemo.

“I wanted to create a space between the mainstream and the experimental,” the artist notes.

Each track corresponds to a room: a ballroom for Casanova, a club bathroom for God’s a Raver, an attic for Unexplainable. An interior place, a refuge and a field of contrasts.

“It’s a universe in which I feel at ease, but in tension with a harsher, more standardised world outside,” the artist notes.

The album plays on these contrasts. Some songs are danceable, others darker. “Music doesn’t always have to be pleasant. Like in the cinema, it can be uncomfortable. That’s what makes art alive.”

A queer manifesto at the crossroads of genres

A queer, personal and political project, Arthouse also explores the reactions provoked by the artist’s staging. “When people are confronted with the unexpected, they can be irritated. But it can lead to questioning. And that’s how a lot of queer people feel today.”

Nemo asserts this position on the fringes: “I’m on the border. This album is about that. “

On tour from autumn, Nemo intends to bring this house to life on stage. And the pink hat with the rabbit ears will also be back. “I really like it. It’s like a wig that embellishes my head,” says the artist.

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories