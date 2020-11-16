Gastro guide names top Swiss chefs

Chef of the Year 2021: Stefan Heilemann of Hotel Widder in Zurich Keystone / Alexandra Wey

GaultMillau Switzerland has named its “chefs of the year” for 2021: one in Zurich, and another in Lucerne.

This content was published on November 16, 2020 - 14:16

Keystone-SDA, sm

Stefan Heilemann of Hotel Widder in Zurich received 18 points from the jury, which praised his generous, bold cuisine with its refined Asian touch. On Monday, GaultMillau described his style as “a combination of classic French cuisine with amazing, well-balanced Asian elements”. Previously at Atlantis by Giardino, Heilemann brought an 11-person team to the Widder.

“We’ve had Stefan Heilemann on our radar for a long time,” GaultMillau director Urs Heller said.

The top female chef is Michèle Meier from Restaurant Lucide inside the KKL Luzern culture complex. GaultMillau awarded her 16 points, stating that “with a lot of feeling and a certain obsession, she gets the best out of her products”.

In French-speaking Switzerland, the “rising star” award goes to Jérémy Desbraux of Maison Wenger in Le Noirmont (18 points). In German-speaking Switzerland, there are two rising stars, each with 17 points: Markus Arnold of Bern’s Steinhalle and Sebastian Rösch of Zurich’s Mesa.



