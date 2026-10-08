Gen Z in Switzerland spends more on art than older collectors

Gen Z spends more on art than older collectors Keystone-SDA

According to a study, collectors under the age of 30 are very keen to buy art. However, even for so-called Generation Z, inherited pieces remain an important gateway into the world of collecting.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gen Z gibt mehr für Kunst aus als ältere Sammler Original Read more: Gen Z gibt mehr für Kunst aus als ältere Sammler

According to a press release issued by Swiss bank UBS on Thursday, high-net-worth individuals from Generation Z are expected to have spent more on fine art in 2025 and the first half of 2026 than any other age group surveyed. The bank has published the study “Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026” in collaboration with Arts Economics.

The study found younger generation’s spending was more than double that of older generations. Furthermore, in 2026 they accounted for almost half of all buyers of artworks worth more than $1 million (CHF830,000).

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For the first time, the study also examined how affluent collectors build their collections: overall, 28% of respondents cited their family circle as the most important starting point. Among Generation Z, this figure stood at 40%, and almost 90% had retained inherited artworks in their collections.

At the same time, younger collectors continue to favour traditional categories such as painting and sculpture, according to Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. This suggests that while collecting habits are changing, certain aesthetic preferences are more consistent across generations than is often assumed.

Meanwhile, social engagement also remains a key concern for many collectors, the report states. Almost a quarter of those surveyed plan to make donations to museums in the coming twelve months. Furthermore, many collectors wish to support artists’ prizes, foundations, artist-in-residence programmes or private museums.

The study is based on responses from 3,100 high-net-worth individuals in ten major art markets: the US, the UK, mainland China, Hong Kong, France, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil and Singapore.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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