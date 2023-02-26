Geneva concert cancelled, man arrested over terror threat

Geneva Arena (Facebook)

A concert in Geneva by French rapper Lomepal was cancelled on Saturday evening because of an online terror threat. Police arrested a 40-year-old man, it was reported on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested following the evacuation of the Geneva Arena concert hall on Saturday evening, the Office of the Attorney General of Geneva confirmed on Sunday.

The French authorities had reported that the man made terrorist threats on a social network, the attorney general’s spokesperson Olivier Francey told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The suspect is due to appear before the Geneva prosecutor on Sunday.

Lomepal was due to go on stage in Geneva at around 9.30pm on Saturday but he never appeared. An announcement was made that the sell-out concert had been cancelled and the hall was evacuated. Around 8,500 fans were in attendance.

The French singer has just started a two month sell-out tour of Belgium, Switzerland and France.

“We received information that a threat had been made targeting the concert. For precautionary reasons, it was decided to evacuate the premises and to carry out a search,” police spokesperson Tiffany Cudré-Mauroux told Keystone-SDA.

