Swiss rock act Gotthard leaves Lady Gaga trailing in wake

Gotthard tops the charts for the 13th time in a row
Gotthard tops the charts for the 13th time in a row Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss rock act Gotthard leaves Lady Gaga trailing in wake
Listening: Swiss rock act Gotthard leaves Lady Gaga trailing in wake

Rock band Gotthard has once again written Swiss music history with their 13th consecutive chart topping album.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Gotthard’s new studio album Stereo Crush has climbed to number 1 in the album charts, leaving even global stars like Lady Gaga far behind in the Swiss music record books.

No other Swiss band has ever achieved 13 chart topping albums in a row, reported Blick.

The band members, who have been together for 35 years, expressed their pride to Blick. “I’m over the moon, and it’s something special every time,” said Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni.

“It’s our 17th album in total to reach the top spot in Switzerland. Trends come and go, but rock lives on! Thanks to all our fans who have believed in us for over 30 years! Let’s rock on!” he added.

Celebrating Swiss style

Gotthard will also celebrate their success in style. Lead singer Nic Maeder, who has been with the band since 2011, revealed to the newspaper that the band will celebrate in “true Swiss style – with fondue, wine, a shot of kirsch and a few Swiss beers.”

What makes this album special, above all, is the incredible support of the fans. They made it possible for Gotthard to reach such a high position in the charts, says Maeder.

It only happens a few times a year that a Swiss band reaches number one in the Swiss charts. Accordingly, Maeder accepted the award on behalf of Gotthard, which is presented by IFPI, the industry association of music labels, and the official chart organiser GfK.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

