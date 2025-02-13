Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Fleur Jaeggy wins 2025 Grand Prix for Swiss Literature award

Fleur Jaeggy wins the Grand Prix Suisse de littérature 2025
Fleur Jaeggy. Keystone-SDA
Fleur Jaeggy wins 2025 Grand Prix for Swiss Literature award
Zurich-born author Fleur Jaeggy, who writes mainly in Italian, is the 2025 winner of the Grand Prix for Swiss Literature, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) announced on Thursday. Two authors from French-speaking Switzerland, Catherine Lovey and Romain Buffat, also received top literary awards.

Keystone-SDA

“Fleur Jaeggy’s writing is profound and in no way sentimental,” said the FOC jury. Fleur Jaeggy, 85, is also an Italian citizen.

During her career, she has received numerous awards, including last year’s Gottfried Keller Prize for her lifetime achievement, considered the most prestigious Swiss literary award after the Schiller Prize.

Seven authors were also awarded the Swiss Literature Prize, worth CHF25,000. Among the winners are two French-speaking authors: Catherine Lovey for Histoire de l’homme qui ne voulait pas mourir (Zoé) and Romain Buffat for Grande-Fin (Editions Double ligne).

The Special Mediation Prize goes to the Lectures Canap association.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

