Fleur Jaeggy wins 2025 Grand Prix for Swiss Literature award

Fleur Jaeggy. Keystone-SDA

Zurich-born author Fleur Jaeggy, who writes mainly in Italian, is the 2025 winner of the Grand Prix for Swiss Literature, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) announced on Thursday. Two authors from French-speaking Switzerland, Catherine Lovey and Romain Buffat, also received top literary awards.

Keystone-SDA

“Fleur Jaeggy’s writing is profound and in no way sentimental,” said the FOC jury. Fleur Jaeggy, 85, is also an Italian citizen.

During her career, she has received numerous awards, including last year’s Gottfried Keller Prize for her lifetime achievement, considered the most prestigious Swiss literary award after the Schiller Prize.

Seven authors were also awarded the Swiss Literature Prize, worth CHF25,000. Among the winners are two French-speaking authors: Catherine Lovey for Histoire de l’homme qui ne voulait pas mourir (Zoé) and Romain Buffat for Grande-Fin (Editions Double ligne).

The Special Mediation Prize goes to the Lectures Canap association.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

