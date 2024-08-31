Swiss photographer Hans Danuser dies aged 71

Graubünden's internationally renowned photographer and artist Hans Danuser has died aged 71. The Garbald Foundation in Castasegna, Graubünden, of which he was Honorary Chairman, confirmed the news on Saturday in Südostschweiz.

Born in 1953 in Chur, Hans Danuser is considered one of the pioneers of contemporary photography in Switzerland from the 1980s onwards. His work has been shown in major exhibitions in Switzerland and abroad.

He was known for his approach to art in relation to science and contemporary issues. His 1989 “In Vivo” cycle – with pictures on the gold market, biotechnology and nuclear energy – also won him international recognition.

In the 1990s, Hans Danuser devoted his work to genetic research and reproductive medicine. He also focused on the subject of climate change. In May this year, he donated his archive to the Swiss Foundation for Photography.

