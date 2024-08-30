Basel overjoyed at hosting Eurovision Song Contest

Basel President Conradin Cramer said he is “boundlessly delighted” and could not stop smiling. The event will be a celebration – not only for the people who have a ticket for the main events, he promised.
Hotels in Basel are already fully booked for the ESC, Franz-Xaver Leonhardt, President of the Basel Hoteliers’ Association, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Basel will host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2025. Geneva lost out in the selection process, as announced by SRG on Friday. The decision was met with great joy in Basel, while Geneva, which lost out, was very disappointed.
Translated from Germany by DeepL/mga
