Gurten Festival set to attract up to 100,000 music lovers

Montero Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, will be headlining on the Gurten

The Gurten Festival is expecting up to 100,000 people for its 40th edition starting on Wednesday. Over five days – one more than usual – more than 150 acts will perform on the Gurten, a hill overlooking the Swiss capital, Bern.

This year’s headline actsExternal link are German rappers Apache 207 and Deichkind, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, US rapper Lil Nas X, Spanish pop singer Rosalía and German rock group Die Toten Hosen. These acts will all perform on the main stage, the largest of the seven stages.

According to the organisers, this is the 40th edition of the festival. However, this figure includes the two planned and cancelled festivals in 2020 and 2021, explained Gurten Festival spokesperson Lena Fischer. The festival has actually taken place 38 times.

The first International Folk Festival Bern-Gurten, as it was then called, took place in 1977 and is counted as the first Gurten Festival. In the 1980s there was music on the Gurten only every other year.

A total of about 20,000 people attended the first Gurten Festival, according to the festival’s website. This year there is a capacity of 20,000 people per day, Fischer said. The festival is not sold out yet and there are still tickets for every day, she said.

