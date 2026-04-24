Heidi heads back to the Alps in new TV series

145 years after the publication of Johanna Spyri's famous novel, Heidi is set to return. Keystone-SDA

Filming is due to begin next month on a new Heidi adaptation in Val Bregaglia, canton Graubünden, in southeastern Switzerland. Scenes will be shot near Casaccia and Soglio, with the series set to air on RTL and SRF in 2027.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it GR: Heidi torna sullo schermo fra le montagne della Val Bregaglia Original Read more: GR: Heidi torna sullo schermo fra le montagne della Val Bregaglia

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145 years after the publication of Johanna Spyri’s famous novel, by far the most popular work of Swiss literature, Heidi is set to return.

The new TV series will follow in the footsteps of a cult Heidi cartoon in the 1970s and over a dozen film adaptations. The last was in 2015 with the participation of Swiss actor Bruno Ganz.

The new series will not only recount the timeless adventures of the young shepherdess in the Swiss Alps, but also her journey to adulthood, according to the Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

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The series will be produced by DCM Switzerland and Gaumont, and will be directed by Johannes Bachmann and Isa Prahl.

Extras without piercings and tattoos

The main character will be played by the young Zurich actress Neah Hefti. The production team has launched an appeal to find locals from the Bergell valley willing to become extras.

On Wednesday, it organised a meeting with interested parties at the Hotel Helvetia in Vicosoprano.

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They are looking for children, dogs, hunters and yodellers who are interested in appearing in the new series. Participants must respect the atmosphere of 145 years ago: no piercings, tattoos or dyed or shaved hair. Instead, beards, moustaches and long hair are welcome.

The producers intend to recreate a typical Alpine setting and plan to make several changes to the village of Soglio. Filming is planned from May 11 to August 11.

Children’s classic

Heidi, written by Johanna Spyri and published in 1880, is by far the most popular work of Swiss literature. More than 50 million copies of the novel – originally published in two parts – have been sold worldwide.

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The children’s classic tells how the young orphan, Heidi, is sent to live with her grumpy grandfather in the Swiss Alps, where they learn to love each other. Heidi befriends a local goatherd named Peter.

Heidi has been translated from German into 50 languages and filmed more than a dozen times, including a version starring Shirley Temple in 1937.

In 2015, Heidi experienced yet another revival with a new film starring world-famous actor, Bruno Ganz.

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More Culture The little girl who conquered the big screen This content was published on Heidi, that supernaturally joyful and optimistic Swiss icon, is back where she belongs: in cinemas. But does the world really need another film? Read more: The little girl who conquered the big screen

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