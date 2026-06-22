Historic Swiss steam tram gets heritage protection status
The canton of Bern’s Historic Preservation Authority has granted listed status to the city of Bern's iconic steam tram, which is over 130 years old. It is the first vehicle of its kind in Switzerland to be granted this protected status. Following a comprehensive overhaul, the tram is now back in service.
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The steam tram operated in the city of Bern from 1894 to 1902. Its listing as a protected monument recognises the vehicle’s exceptional historical, cultural and technical significance, the Bernmobil Historical Foundation, which operates the tram, said on Monday.
“It is a great honour that ‘our’ steam tram is the first of its kind in Switzerland to be granted heritage protection, and at the same time it is a clear mandate,” said Corinne Ribeli, chair of the foundation’s board of trustees.
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The listing was preceded by a year-long overhaul of the engine of the 132-year-old steam locomotive. Volunteers from the foundation carried out the work. Individual components were refurbished by the Rhaetian Railway workshop.
The foundation operates the steam tram in Bern as part of public services and for special events. It can also be booked for special trips.
The foundation says it is committed to the preservation and operation of Bern’s historic public transport vehicles. Its collection comprises around ten trams and ten vintage buses.
Translated from German/sub-editing gw
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