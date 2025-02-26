Bulle Ogier and Barbet Schroeder to receive Honorary Award at the Swiss Film Prize
French actress Bulle Ogier and Swiss director Barbet Schroeder are set to receive the Honorary Award at the 2025 Swiss Film Prize for their outstanding contributions to cinema, the Federal Office of Culture (BAK) announced on Tuesday.
The couple and artistic duo are seen as key figures in the Nouvelle Vague film movement. In a press release, the BAK highlighted “the significance of their creative collaboration for film history.” Together, the actress and director have created notable works such as La Vallée (1972), Maîtresse (1976) and Tricheurs (1984).
Ogier gained international fame for her role in L’Amour fou (1969). Throughout her career, she has collaborated with Swiss directors like Alain Tanner and Daniel Schmid. Her husband, Schroeder, started his film career as an assistant to Jean-Luc Godard and Eric Rohmer. The BAK acknowledges his impact on filmmaking in both Hollywood and Europe.
Ogier and Schroeder will receive their award on March 21.
