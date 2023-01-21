Hot air balloon festival meets wind on first day

The colourful festival sees hot air ballooons from around the world sailing over the Alps. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

The 43rd annual hot air balloon festival in Château-d’Oex began on Saturday, after being postponed twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first day met with strong wind, however, and many of the balloon flights had to be cancelled.

“Given that you can’t steer a balloon, we are completely dependent on the weather, and especially the wind,” pilot Xavier Feal told news agency Keystone-SDA.

The 40-year-old international festival in the ski resort of canton Vaud is the biggest of its kind in the Alps and traditionally provides a tourism boost for the region. This year’s editionExternal link runs until January 29. Some 70 hot air balloons from 15 countries are expected to take part.

The colourful festival includes night shows, balloon flights, sporting competitions and a children's day, according to the organisers.









