How Switzerland helps protect the world’s endangered cultural heritage

Geneva has long been a haven for endangered cultural treasures. From Spanish art collections during the Spanish Civil War to Ukrainian artworks affected by the ongoing conflict, Switzerland has played a vital role in safeguarding global heritage. A recent exhibition in Geneva tells the story of Gaza’s past and highlights Switzerland’s continuing commitment to the protection of culture in war zones.

2 minutes

Amal Mekki



The exhibition Patrimony in PerilExternal link at the Museum of Art and History (MAH) in Geneva, offered a rare glimpse into Gaza’s rich archaeological heritage, showcasing 44 artefacts (out of a total 530 items) that survived the Israeli-Palestinian war thanks to being safeguarded in Geneva since 2007.

In this video the museum’s curator Béatrice Blandin talks about the urgent responsibility museums have in preserving cultural assets during times of conflict. With cultural heritage in Gaza increasingly at risk due to war, the significance of the artefacts on display in Geneva, which span from the Bronze Age to the Ottoman period, has grown even more profound. Originally brought to Geneva for an exhibition in 2006, these objects belong to the Palestinian Authority, and their continued presence in Switzerland reflects the broader challenges of repatriating cultural property in volatile regions.

Switzerland has a long tradition in safeguarding global heritage. This video also looks at cases such as the Spanish art collections during the Spanish Civil War and Ukrainian artworks affected by the ongoing conflict.