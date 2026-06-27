Iranian photographer examines dance as resistance at Swiss exhibition

Dancing in Iran: an act of resistance at Photo Elysée Keystone-SDA

At the Photo Elysée Museum in Lausanne, artist Hannah Darabi explores Iranian popular dance as a form of resistance shaped by identity.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Danser en Iran: un acte de résistance à Photo Elysée Original Read more: Danser en Iran: un acte de résistance à Photo Elysée

Her project, Why don’t you dance? centres on three iconic figures, bringing together photographs, video and archival material. It will be on show in Lausanne until November 1.

The Iranian artist shows how dance has evolved, taking on different meanings as the country’s social and political landscape has shifted. Drawing on the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ protest movement, she also brings out the complexity of contemporary Iran’s politics.

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Three figures take centre stage. The first is Mahvash, one of the first cabaret singers and dancers of the 1950s. Through her fictional autobiography, Darabi explores how dance became a form of protest around the time of the 1979 Revolution, and how growing restrictions were placed on women’s bodies, according to the press release.

Jamileh, known for her skill in belly dancing and the ‘Jaheli dance’ – a popular style rooted in Iran’s urban communities – reflects the tension between tradition and modernity. Finally, Mohammad Khodadian, a dancer and choreographer on the Iranian pop scene in Los Angeles, offers insight into how these practices have developed in exile.

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Photographer Darabi, 45, studied in Iran before moving to France. Now based in Paris, she focuses much of her work on her country of origin. She has received several awards, including the 2025 Prix Elysée for her project on dance. Awarded every two years, the prize is worth CHF80,000 ($98,792).

Translated from French, sub-edited by sp

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