The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

Jackie Chan to be honoured for life’s work at Locarno Film Festival

Jackie Chan to receive a Leopard of Honour at the Locarno Festival
Jackie Chan to receive a Leopard of Honour at the Locarno Festival Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Jackie Chan to be honoured for life’s work at Locarno Film Festival
Listening: Jackie Chan to be honoured for life’s work at Locarno Film Festival

Martial artist Jackie Chan will receive an Honorary Leopard, a lifetime achievement award, from the Locarno Film Festival in southern Switzerland in August.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“An Asian megastar, master filmmaker, and Hollywood mainstay beloved for action films that bridged the gap between East and West, Jackie Chan has for almost 60 years been one of the world’s most recognizable faces,” wrote the festival in a press release published on Tuesday.

“Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema,” said the festival’s artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro.

+ ‘Martial arts brought us together’

After making his debut as a child actor in the 1960s, Chan shot to fame in 1978 with Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master. He became a “world icon” thanks to the action comedy Rush Hour (1998), in which he co-starred with the American Chris Tucker. At the same time, he directed successes such as Police Story (1985) and Armour of God (1986).

Hong Kong-born Chan, 71, will receive his award in the Piazza Grande on August 9. He will present Police Story and another film he directed and in which he plays the lead role, Project A (1983). The actor will meet the public the following day at a round-table discussion.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Significantly less wine is drunk in Switzerland

More

Swiss drink significantly less wine

This content was published on Wine consumption in Switzerland fell by almost 8% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Swiss wines are particularly affected by the decline.

Read more: Swiss drink significantly less wine
Lufthansa abolishes in-flight sales - Swiss sticks to it

More

Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them

This content was published on Perfumes, cigarettes, sunglasses: The German airline Lufthansa will no longer sell these products on long-haul flights in future. Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss is sticking to in-flight sales for the time being.

Read more: Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR