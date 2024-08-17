Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
DirectorJane Campion honoured by Locarno film festival

Keystone-SDA
New Zealand director Jane Campion received an honorary Leopard lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

When asked by artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro how she was dealing with the legacy of her smash hit “The Piano Lesson”, Jane Campion replied that the film’s impact had surprised her.

She thought she’d made a small auteur film, “and now all these people are here with me in Locarno”. She said she was very grateful to be able to share this film with the public.

On Friday evening in Locarno, 70-year-old Jane Campion received an honorary Leopard Award for lifetime achievement. To mark the occasion, a 4K-restored version of her most famous film, “The Piano” (The Piano Lesson, 1993), was also screened in the Piazza Grande.

With this film, the director became the first woman to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

