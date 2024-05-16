Jessica Hausner to head jury at 2024 Locarno Film Festival

Hausner is “one of the most notable contemporary filmmakers”, Locarno festival organisers said on Thursday. Keystone

Austrian director Jessica Hausner has been appointed as jury president for the 77th Locarno Film Festival in August 2024.

As such, she will head the group which decides who will receive the Golden Leopard prize, festival organisers said on Thursday.

“It is a great honour and a great pleasure for me to chair the main jury of this year’s Locarno Film Festival,” Hausner was quoted as saying in a press release.

Hausner’s presidency is in many ways a homecoming, the press release continued, as “Locarno was the first international festival at which her work made an impression”. In 1997, she won the main prize in the Pardi di Domani section for her short film Flora.

Her subsequent films were shown in Cannes, including her first feature film Lovely Rita, in the Un Certain Regard section.

Screenings at other film festivals such as Venice followed, and with her subsequent work, Hausner has “cemented her place as one of the most notable contemporary filmmakers”, the press release added.

The Locarno Film Festival will run from August 7 to 17, with the Golden Leopard awarded on the last day of the festival.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

