Joya Marleen and Baschi named best solo acts at Swiss Music Awards

Singer Baschi, of Basel, won Best Male Artist for the first time on his fifth nomination. KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER

St. Gallen singer Joya Marleen, Baschi from Basel and the Bernese group Züri West were named artists of the year at the Swiss Music Awards 2024 in Zurich on Wednesday evening. Geneva rapper Slimka was named best artist from French-speaking Switzerland.

Slimka was up against Lausanne singer-songwriter Nnavy and Jura rapper Baby Volcano. In the Best Break-out Act category, which showcases new artists, the Schwyz-based Ländler trio Rusch-Büeblä won against the Valais-based singer Nuit Incolore, who was crowned Revelation of the Year in France by NRJ radio last November.

In the Best Rising Artist Social Media category, which rewards activity on social networks, the Bernese Jura artist Phanee de Pool lost out to the Graubünden rapper Gigi. And Shuttle, the project by Fribourg-based indie-pop musician and producer Grégoire Pasquier, was not shortlisted in the SRF 3 Best Talent category. The prize went to Appenzeller Riana.

First-ever prize for Baschi

The main prizes went to Baschi, the singer from Basel, who won his first Swiss Music Award in the men’s category on his fifth nomination, and to 20-year-old Joya Marleen from St. Gallen in the women’s category.

The prize for Best Group went to Züri West from Berne, who have long enjoyed cult status in Switzerland, in a category that also featured the Valais-based Schwyzerörgeli quartet Genderbüebu. Another legendary Bernese band, Patent Ochsner, won for Best Live Act, their eighth award to date.

The Swiss Music Awards also honoured international artists. The Rolling Stones were named Best Group, while Miley Cyrus won Artist of the Year and Best Single for Flowers.

