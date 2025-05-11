The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Koyo Kouoh, prominent art world figure, dies aged 58

Venice Biennale of Art: death of curator Koyo Kouoh
Koyo Kouoh, who was described by The New York Times in 2015 as "one of Africa's most important art curators", was awarded the Grand Prix Suisse d'art / Prix Meret Oppenheim in 2020. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Koyo Kouoh, prominent art world figure, dies aged 58
Listening: Koyo Kouoh, prominent art world figure, dies aged 58

Koyo Kouoh, curator of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, Biennale Arte 2026, has died, aged 58, it was announced on Saturday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“La Biennale di Venezia is deeply saddened and dismayed to learn of the sudden and untimely passing of Koyo Kouoh, curator of the 61st International Art Exhibition, scheduled to open on 9 May 2026,” the institution said in a statementExternal link on Saturday.

Her “sudden and untimely passing” leaves an immense void in the world of contemporary art and in the international community of artists, curators, and scholars “who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her extraordinary human and intellectual commitment”, it said.

For the past six years, Koyo Kouoh, who grew up between Douala in Cameroon and Zurich, has headed one of the leading contemporary art museums on the African continent, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), and founded an art centre in Dakar, Senegal.

Swiss Art Grand Prix in 2020

The Cameroonian-Swiss woman, who The New York Times described in 2015 as “one of Africa’s most important art curators”, was awarded the Grand Prix Suisse d’art / Prix Meret Oppenheim in 2020.

She came to Zurich in her early teens to be reunited with her mother. She trained as a banker and businesswoman before turning to the arts. She also lived in Basel for many years.

Koyo Kouo

Zurich by Koyo

This content was published on Koyo Kouoh speaks about Switzerland and her upbringing in the Zurich of the 1980s and 1990s.

Read more: Zurich by Koyo

A leader in pan-Africanism

“It is a unique honour and privilege to follow in the footsteps of illustrious predecessors in the role of artistic director and to create an exhibition that I hope will have meaning for the world we live in at the moment and, more importantly, for the world we want to build,” Kouoh declared when she was chosen to curate Biennale Arte 2026.

Two years ago, she explained to the AFP news agency her attachment to what she calls the “black geographies”, seeing the “undeniable” influences of “black culture” throughout the world, from the United States to Brazil, from which her predecessor Adriano Pedrosa, at the helm of the 2024 Biennale, hails.

She would have been only the second African curator of the Biennale Arte. The Nigerian-American Okwui Enwezor, who died in 2019, is the only person to have preceded her when he directed the 56th edition in 2015.

A major exhibition she curated, “When We See Us”, on a century of pan-African figurative painting, can currently be seen at Bozar in Brussels until August 10.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

