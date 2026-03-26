Lausanne’s new MAF museum puts women artists centre stage

"Heritage", by Daniela Markovic. Born in Rambouillet, near Paris, to a family of Serbian origin, the artist has lived in Lausanne since 2010. ©Musée Artistes Femmes

Switzerland’s first Musée Artistes Femmes (MAF) opened earlier this month in Lausanne, a venue dedicated to recognising and promoting women artists. Its inaugural exhibition, “Cellules”, runs until June 4 and showcases the work of twelve artists.

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March 4, 2026 marks a historic date for Switzerland’s cultural landscape: the opening of the Musée Artistes Femmes (MAF)External link in Lausanne. This new venue, the only one of its kind in Switzerland, is dedicated exclusively to showcasing works by women, offering overdue visibility to artists who remain underrepresented in a field still largely dominated by men.

The MAF initiative is a response to a striking fact: in Switzerland, women represent only a small proportion of artists exhibited in museums. This historical and structural underrepresentation deprives the public of important artistic voices and hinders the emergence of new talent.

Two works by the Cape Verdean artist Hélia Aluai: “Hunting Scene” and “God Wills” (Man dreams, and the work is born), 2026. ©Musée Artistes Femmes

More of an ecosystem than a museum

The MAF project, spearheaded by the Espace Artistes Femmes association and its director Marie Bagi, has taken five years to come to fruition. It positions itself as a “talent incubator”, aimed at supporting and advancing the careers of emerging and contemporary female artists. More than an exhibition space, the museum aims to be a living ecosystem where artists can meet to discuss, create and share their work with the public.

“Sometimes, as a woman [artist], you can feel alone. Here, we come together with women who have the same aspirations and do the same work. Symbolically, it’s beautiful,” says artist Delphine Costier.

Laura Zimmermann: “With Eyes Closed”, 2026. ©Musée Artistes Femmes

A springboard for artists

For its inaugural exhibition, entitled “Cellules”, MAF is showcasing the work of twelve artists who have taken over the space. Some have also collaborated on shared artistic projects. The aim is to highlight female artists and promote their work in French-speaking Switzerland and beyond.

“It’s a springboard for women artists. We’re based in French-speaking Switzerland, but the idea is for it to radiate throughout Switzerland – and, of course, abroad,” explains Marie Bagi, MAF’s general and artistic director.

Admission to the MAF is free, reflecting the museum’s commitment to making art accessible to all and encouraging visitors to discover these artists.

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More Culture Women remain largely under-represented in Swiss museums This content was published on Women still struggle for visibility in Swiss museums. But local initiatives have taken the cause to heart. Read more: Women remain largely under-represented in Swiss museums

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