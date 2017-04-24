Apr 24, 2017 - 15:49

'The Secret Life of Pets' was the most-watched film in Swiss cinemas in 2016 (Keystone)

Swiss cinemas sold 13.7 million tickets in 2016, down around 7% on the previous year, said ProCinema, the national association of cinema owners and film distributors, on Monday. One possible reason for this was the European football championships in summer, it added.

Annual turnover dropped 9.3% to CHF207.9 million ($209.2 million), although there were considerable regional differences. While turnover remained practically the same in French-speaking Switzerland (down 0.7%), it fell steeply in the German- and Italian-speaking parts of the country (8.4% and 13.5% respectively).

The top three films only just sold a million tickets, compared with 2.1 million in 2015. The 3D animation “The Secret Life of Pets” topped the list, followed by “The Revenant” and “Heidi”. The latest Swiss version of Johanna Spyri’s happy-go-lucky orphan pulled in 352,999 cinema-goers.

The figures include cinemas and open air cinemas that have been registered by the Federal Office of Culture, but do not include film festivals in Locarno, Solothurn, Zurich, Nyon and Fribourg.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.