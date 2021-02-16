Lilo Pulver honoured for contribution to international cinema

Pulver won a “Swiss Award” for her body of work in 2012. Keystone / Walter Bieri

Bern actress Liselotte ‘Lilo’ Pulver has been awarded the Swiss cinema ‘prize of honour’ for a career that saw her star in films in France and the US as well as the German-speaking world.

This content was published on February 16, 2021 - 15:59

Keystone-SDA/dos

Pulver was born in 1929 in Bern, where she attended acting school before soon making a name for herself in her home country and Germany – often cast in the comedic role of a tomboy with a hearty laugh, despite her own personal preference for more serious parts.

An international breakthrough came notably in 1958 with a leading role in the US-made adaptation of Eric Maria Remarque’s “A Time to Love and a Time to Die”, a film about the horrors of the Eastern Front at the end of World War II.

Pulver also appeared in several French productions alongside other well-known figures: for example, with Jean Gabin in the comedy “Monsieur” or with Anna Karina in “La Religieuse”.

The CHF30,000 ($33,638) prize recognises Pulver’s contribution to international cinema from the 1950s to today, the Swiss Federal Office for Culture said in a press release on Tuesday.

The award will be presented in the 2021 Swiss cinema prize’s online ceremony on March 26. The top films of the previous year, as well as the top actors, will likewise be celebrated.