Local birds are stars of this year’s Bern light show

Local birds are the stars of this year's Bern Light Show

The Rendez-vous Bundesplatz light show enters a new round on Saturday. This year, birds will be chirping, squawking and fluttering all over the façade of the federal parliament. Local birds are the stars of the colorful light and sound show.

“Volare” is the name of the new programme, which was inspired by the Sempach bird observatory, which is celebrating its centenary. Owls and kingfishers, bearded vultures and great spotted woodpeckers, cranes and lapwings will take over the parliament building, as could be seen at the main rehearsal on Friday. Wallcreepers climb the façades, dippers fly through a thundering waterfall.

Sometimes birds make their grand individual appearance, such as the eagle gliding over a mountain landscape, sometimes they fly along in flocks and occupy every frieze, every wall projection of the time-honoured parliament building, no matter how small. And there is also a real bird concert, in which the voices of the local birds are staged: a “Singfonie”.

The light show is also accompanied by music, sometimes for humming and tapping along, sometimes as a subtle or powerful backdrop to the show. “Once again this year, we want to give the audience some colourful, carefree moments and at the same time inspire a little reflection,” says Brigitte Roux, organiser and producer of Rendez-vous Bundesplatz.

Rendez-vous BundesplatzExternal link takes place until November 23. There are three performances every evening, at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. Admission is free. Each performance lasts around 30 minutes.

