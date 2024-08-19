77th Locarno Film Festival attracted 152,000 movie fans

Over 62,000 people watched films on Locarno's Piazza Grande at this year's festival. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Around 152,000 movie fans flocked to the 77th Locarno Film Festival that ended on Saturday - a 3.5% increase compared to last year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Les spectateurs plus nombreux à Locarno cette année qu’en 2023 Original Read more: Les spectateurs plus nombreux à Locarno cette année qu’en 2023

Português pt 77º Festival de Cinema de Locarno atrai 152 mil cinéfilos Read more: 77º Festival de Cinema de Locarno atrai 152 mil cinéfilos

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Over eleven days, film screenings attracted a total of 152,000 spectators, including 90,000 in cinemas and 62,000 on the Piazza Grande main square, the fesitval organisers said in a press release on Sunday.

+ Lithuanian film “Akiplėša” (“Toxic”) wins main prize in Locarno

The number of accreditations for film showings and events and online content rose by 6.5%. The festival issued 4,940 accreditations, including 1,884 to film industry representatives, and 793 to journalists and photographers.

More

More The man from Shanghai: Marco Müller keeps sowing the future of cinema This content was published on The former director of the Locarno Film Festival is fostering a new generation of Chinese filmmakers, who may soon turn China into the largest film industry in the world. Read more: The man from Shanghai: Marco Müller keeps sowing the future of cinema

Locarno also saw an increase in visitors to the festival’s digital platforms. On YouTube, it saw a 265% increase in views and a 105% rise in subscribers. Its Instagram page reached over 7.1 million people during the festival period, a 6% increase in followers.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.