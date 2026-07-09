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Locarno Film Festival to feature 103 world premieres

Locarno is set to feature 103 world premieres
Locarno is set to feature 103 world premieres Keystone-SDA

Seventeen films from around the world are competing for the top prize in the international competition at this year's Locarno Film Festival.

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Locarno Film Festival to feature 103 world premieres
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Keystone-SDA

A Swiss co-production also stands a chance of winning the Golden Leopard, the festival organisers announced.

+ The buried treasures of Swiss cinema

The film O Jacaré concludes a trilogy by Lausanne-based filmmaker Basil Da Cunha. It is set in a suburb of Lisbon. This blend of drama and thriller is a Swiss-Portuguese co-production centred on the spoils of a robbery.

The open-air screening on the Piazza Grande will feature The Invite, directed by US filmmaker Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling), making its Swiss premiere. Also showing will be Frank & Louis, the first English-language film by Petra Volpe (The Divine Order, Heldin). Both directors will attend the festival.

Between August 5 and 15, 233 films will be screened. Of these, 103 will be world premieres.

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+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR