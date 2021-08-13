Locarno wrap-up: blood, naked women, and psychedelics

Locarno74 was marked by fantasy and distopias. "Mad God" (pictured) is an animation that took its creator, Phil Tippett, 30 years to make. Tippett is famous for the visual effects in several action blockbusters, such as "Robocop" and "Starship Troopers". Locarno Film Festival

After having watched 29 features during Locarno’s film marathon, one theme stands out: the supernatural, tilting towards religion and fantasy. A symptom of (post-?)pandemic existentialism and (post-?)pandemic escapism?

This content was published on August 13, 2021 - 16:46

Giuseppe di Salvatore and Ruth Baettig, Filmexplorer.ch

When #LocarnoCloseup asked our impressions of this year’s Locarno Film Festival, the first words that came to mind were “blood, naked women, and psychedelics.

Usually we are uneasy making overall judgements of a festival, we risk sounding rather unfair towards the variety of film proposals. That’s why at Filmexplorer.chExternal link we’re used to focussing on individual works to avoid generalisation. Yet, after having watched 29 features, one theme stands out more than the others: the supernatural – tilting towards religion or towards fantasy. Is this a symptom of, (post-?)pandemic existentialism and (post-?)pandemic escapism? Difficult to say.

Telling the supernatural does not necessarily imply overcoming a naturalist storytelling. Masterfully crafted, both often make a strong combination – as in the Swiss film Soul of a Beast, Juju Stories (Nigeria), The River (Lebanon), Espiritu sagrado (Spain), Holy Emy (Greece), Virgin Blue (China), and Zahorí (Chile), just to mention some titles from the main competitions. Should we call it “Super-naturalism”?

Mix of genres

Now, speaking about form – yes, there is still someone interested in form… Rather than coining new “-isms”, we’d just like to point at the dominance of genre cinema, at least in the competitions. Is this Giona A. Nazzaro’s new trademark? Is genre cinema the artistic director’s weapon to give shape to his outspoken ecumenism?

An “all-genres cinema” would certainly work for a tutti-i-gusti film festival. Which would definitely be a reductive interpretation of the affirmation of genre cinema at the Locarno Film Festival.

We should take genre cinema seriously, instead, and recognize that many films in the competitions do not just reproduce a format and its clichés for the pleasure of the genre fans, but that they play with the formats and their clichés, often mixing them together.

This is the case of some wonderful films like Edwin’s Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, from Indonesia, that explicitly displays a genre and its vintage patina in order to convey urgent contemporary questions; Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah’s Public Toilet Africa (Ghana), where genres mix up to be

eventually deviated in a highly original non-linear road movie; Araceli Lemos’ Holy Emy (Greece) and its poetic of disturbance between documentary and fantasy; or this festival of possibilities that is Abel Ferrara’s Zeros and Ones, which makes a smart impressionist tableau with several genres.

All of these films start with genre cinema in order to develop an original language and provide us with an unprecedented filmic experience. So let’s celebrate this use of genre cinema! Otherwise, we would risk falling in the traps of parochial cinephilia or empty mannerism.

Cinema is back!

For us, cinema is all about discoveries, and we prefer the unknown, no matter how uncomfortable, to a satisfying well-known. We prefer active experience to passive entertainment.

«We should not be ashamed to have fun», said Nazzaro to the Critics Academy at the start of the festival. We acknowledge the anti-intellectual (good) intention, but we cannot avoid a critical question: haven’t we had already an exuberant offer of fun cinema around, from Hollywood moralistic adrenaline to the infinite plethora of French and German melodramatic comedies?

In any case, it was so nice to see, once again, the festival audience coming out of the theatres positively puzzled, full of open questions.

The festival’s mottos this year, «Back to cinema» and «Come together», championed our wish to live without the necessary company of inflexible controls and security; and the pleasure of meeting unknown people and exchange ideas about films. “Discussion” will remain our favourite word, certainly preferable to the overused “emotion”.

filmexplorer.ch Giuseppe di Salvatore and Ruth Baettig are the duo behind the multilanguage film e-journal filmexplorer.chExternal link, based in Basel. End of insertion