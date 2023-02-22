Lucerne enjoys record carnival attendance

Revellers enjoy the sunshine in Lucerne on Monday © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Thousands of people have attended the grand procession of “Guggenmusik” musicians in Lucerne before a wild final night of a very successful, and sunny, 2023 carnival.

About 80 musical groups snaked through the Old Town on Tuesday evening in front of a large crowd. No incidents had been reported.

The two other big carnival processions in Lucerne attracted 45,000 and 60,000 people on Thursday and Monday respectively, an all-time record.

For the first time in three years the six-day event took place without pandemic restrictions. In 2021 the carnival was cancelled; last year most of the protective measures had been lifted. In 2020 the carnival preceded the first restrictions and semi-lockdown by a few days.

From Monday the people of Basel will be celebrating their three-day carnival, the largest in Switzerland. The revelry will last three days, starting at 4am with the traditional “Morgestraich”, the parade of satirical lanterns to the sound of flutes and drums.

