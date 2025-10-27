Lucie Leguay takes the helm at Sinfonietta de Lausanne

The 35-year-old French conductor, a graduate of the Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne (HEMU), has worked with a number of different orchestras. Keystone-SDA

Lucie Leguay, a 35-year-old French conductor, has been appointed the new musical director of the Sinfonietta de Lausanne for the 2026/27 season.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une jeune cheffe d’orchestre prend les rênes du Sinfonietta Original Read more: Une jeune cheffe d’orchestre prend les rênes du Sinfonietta

The 35-year-old French conductor, a graduate of the Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne (HEMU), has worked with a number of different orchestras. In 2023, she won a Victoire de la musique classique award in the “revélation chef d’orchestre” category.

The young conductor embodies “a generation of artists at ease between tradition and exploration”, the Sinfonietta de Lausanne said in a statement. It is delighted to be starting a new chapter in its history by welcoming her for three seasons, it added.

The Sinfonietta de Lausanne Foundation praises her “open approach, communicative energy and musical sensitivity”. These qualities are in keeping with the orchestra’s vision of opening up the repertoire, bringing audiences together and encouraging discovery.

Lucie Leguay has worked as guest conductor with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, the Orchestre de Paris, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, the Konzerthaus Berlin and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. She also promotes contemporary music alongside composers such as Peter Eötvös, Kaija Saariaho and Heinz Holliger.

The conductor succeeds David Reiland, who has served three terms, and this season completes “an intense collaboration with the orchestra”, according to the press release. The Belgian will conduct two more concerts: one on January 29, alongside Marina Viotti, then on May 28 alongside Felix Froschhammer for a “grand finale”.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

