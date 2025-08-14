Swiss president unveils new theme park dedicated to Saint Bernards
The new Barryland theme park in Martigny, south-western Switzerland, was officially opened on Thursday in the presence of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The park, which celebrates the working dog of the Alps, the Saint Bernard, has been open to the public since late June.
Keller-Sutter has been godmother to a Saint Bernard named Zeus, who was born in 2020, for the past five years. “Zeus came to see me twice in Bern, including when I was elected President of the Confederation [by parliament last December],” she said at the end of a private visit of BarrylandExternal link lasting around 30 minutes. “The Saint Bernards are symbols of our country, just like cheese, chocolate and gold are.”
The non-profit Barry Foundation has replaced its old historical museum with a modern, bright and interactive space. It covers an area of 2,400 square metres. Visitors can observe the dogs in their natural environment and watch them being cared for.
