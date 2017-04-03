Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Miami thrice Federer: ‘I can’t believe it! For me the dream continues’

Swiss tennis genius Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title on Sunday when he beat Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open.

The 35-year-old from Basel, who shows no sign of losing his edge after a six-month injury absence, lifted the trophy in Miami for the third time.

