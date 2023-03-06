Montreux Jazz Festival wins top international live music prize

British jazz-pop singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum performs at the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 16, 2022. © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

The Montreux Jazz festival has received a “favourite festival” award at the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), considered the Oscars of Europe’s live music industry.

The Montreux Jazz Festival received the prestigious ILMC Arthur Award, given by the public and industry professionals, at a ceremony in London. It is the second time it has won the prize: the last was in 2011.

The organisers of the Swiss festival, which has been running for 55 years, said they were proud to have fought off competition from other big name events such as Reading & Leeds (UK), British Summer Time Hyde Park (UK), Primavera Sound (Spain), Hurricane (Germany) and Roskilde (Denmark).

On Instagram, Mathieu Jaton, director of Montreux Jazz, thanked the public and his peers in the live music industry who voted for them.

“We will continue to push the boundaries of what a music festival can be and we look forward to welcoming you all to Montreux this summer, from June 30 to July 15,” he added.

This year’s Montreux Jazz Festival saw a return to the large crowds of the pre-Covid years, with more than 250,000 people attending. The 2023 event is to run from June 30 to July 15.

The Montreux Jazz Festival was founded in the summer of 1967 by Swiss chef and tourism promoter Claude Nobs, who transformed his love of jazz into the seed of a global phenomenon along the shores of Lake Geneva.

