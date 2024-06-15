Zurich Pride: Nemo plays first concert since Eurovision triumph

Nemo on stage in Zurich on Friday Keystone

Swiss singer Nemo performed on Friday night at Zurich’s Pride Festival. It was the non-binary artist’s first concert since winning the Eurovision Song Contest last month.

Nemo sang only The Code, the song which won the 68th edition of Eurovision in Malmö on May 12, bringing Switzerland its third victory in the history of the music contest. Nemo is due to perform the song at a number of festivals this summer.

In Zurich, thousands of fans greeted Nemo with frenzied cheers, according to a journalist from the Keystone-ATS news agency. Also performing were The No Name Divas, Börni, Dawson and Lainy Bridget.

Further concerts are scheduled for Saturday. A large parade is also scheduled for the afternoon in downtown Zurich. According to the organisers, a record 100 bands have registered, and tens of thousands of participants are expected.

