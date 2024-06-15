Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zurich Pride: Nemo plays first concert since Eurovision triumph

Nemo
Nemo on stage in Zurich on Friday Keystone

Swiss singer Nemo performed on Friday night at Zurich’s Pride Festival. It was the non-binary artist’s first concert since winning the Eurovision Song Contest last month.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA/ts

Nemo sang only The Code, the song which won the 68th edition of Eurovision in Malmö on May 12, bringing Switzerland its third victory in the history of the music contest. Nemo is due to perform the song at a number of festivals this summer.

In Zurich, thousands of fans greeted Nemo with frenzied cheers, according to a journalist from the Keystone-ATS news agency. Also performing were The No Name Divas, Börni, Dawson and Lainy Bridget.

+ Who is Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo?

Further concerts are scheduled for Saturday. A large parade is also scheduled for the afternoon in downtown Zurich. According to the organisers, a record 100 bands have registered, and tens of thousands of participants are expected.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Crowds

