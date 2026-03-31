Nick Cave, Sting, Moby and more headline 60th Montreux Jazz Festival
On Tuesday, the Montreux Jazz Festival unveiled the programme for its 60th edition and return to its iconic venues. Headlining the line-up from July 3 to 18: Nick Cave, Sting, RAYE, Moby, Deep Purple, The Roots, James Taylor, Van Morrison and Tyla and Conan Gray.
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“This is a special year for two reasons: we’re celebrating our 60th anniversary and our return to the Convention Centre,” festival director Mathieu Jaton told the media. After a two-year absence, audiences will be returning to the Festival’s two iconic venues at the brand-new Montreux Music & Convention Center (2M2C): the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab. The 2M2C will also house a 1,000-seat Electro Club.
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For this 2026 edition, the 250,000 or so festival-goers expected to attend will have a choice of 67 concerts, including 39 Swiss exclusives. “The programme will be a crossroads of generations, styles and continents, bringing together emerging voices, icons of current pop culture and monuments of jazz, rock and hip-hop,” says the festival’s director.
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