‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ wins Zurich Film Festival feature film award

Second prize went to Shiori Ito for her documentary Black Box Diaries about sexual violence in Japan.
“From the very first minute of the film, we are catapulted into a world that has been filmed spectacularly, with incredible music, exquisite sound design and actor performances that took our breath away,” the five-person jury said of its decision to award Rungano Nyoni the Golden Eye. The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) said the jury also believes that the Zambian director will conquer Hollywood.
The 2nd Prize went to Japanese director Shiori Ito. “We were captivated by her resilience, frankness and courage to be vulnerable,” said the jury of the documentary. With its “meticulous editing”, the film unfolds as “a work that is both sensitive and full of tension”. The film also won the Audience Award.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Only 11% of companies in line with Paris Agreement
This content was published on
Only 11 percent of listed companies worldwide are currently operating in line with the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement. This is the conclusion of an analysis by the US financial services provider MSCI.
Switzerland imposes entry ban on far-right Austrian activist Martin Sellner
This content was published on
Switzerland has imposed an entry ban on the far-right Austrian extremist Martin Sellner. This prevents him from speaking at an event planned by the Swiss Junge Tat far-right group in canton Zurich.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.