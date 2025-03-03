Over 40,000 people attend Bellinzona carnival

In all, 53 groups and Guggen ensembles took part in the main procession, many of them from German-speaking Switzerland.
A spokesperson for the organising committee told the Keystone-ATS news agency that a “record attendance” had been achieved compared with recent years. Last year, the parade saw lower turn-out due to the bad weather.
On Sunday afternoon, under bright-blue sky and warm temperatures, colourful and noisy groups paraded through the streets of Bellinzona in canton Ticino. They included an eye-catching float of red-and-white planes from Bellinzona, in reference to the possible demise of the Swiss army’s Patrouille Suisse aerial display team.
More
More
Swiss carnivals – a riot of colour, noise and tradition
This content was published on
The Swiss have been letting their hair down this month to mark the colourful carnival season.
Biasca’s “Combricola di Formighin” also mocked last spring’s electoral fraud in Arbedo-Castione, carrying oversized bottles of Tip-Ex in front of them. A large “Eurovision” float featured an all-pink Nemo, who regularly bowed to the audience.
The festivities kicked off in the Ticino capital last Thursday. The spokesperson said around 30,000 visitors were present on the first and second evenings of the carnival. There were no reported incidents.
Rabadan, which means “noise” in Piedmont dialect, is considered the biggest and most important carnival in canton Ticino. The event in Bellinzona is run by the carnival king, who receives the (symbolic) key to the city gates from the town’s president.
Adapted from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment
This content was published on
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President and FIFA Vice President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland on Monday accused of fraud - 2-1/2 years after they were cleared.
Group seeks home for historic Battle of Murten panorama painting
This content was published on
A group of enthusiasts is seeking a new home for the monumental historic "Battle of Murten" painting that depicts the victory of the Swiss cantons over the Duke of Burgundy in 1476.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.