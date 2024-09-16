Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss libraries receive over 46 million visits

People visiting a library in Switzerland
Swiss libraries lent out just over 40 million books and other media in 2023. Keystone-SDA
Public libraries in Switzerland recorded 46.3 million admissions last year, 7.4 million more than in 2022. The total number of active users remained stable at 1.7 million, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has a total of 1,498 libraries, a slight increase on the previous year (1,484), says the statistical office. On average, the country has 16.7 libraries per 100,000 inhabitants. This is more than other cultural institutions, such as museums or cinemas.

In 2023, libraries lent out just over 40 million books and other media, a figure stable compared to the previous year. And they once again attracted a lot of people: the statistical office counted over 79,000 events organised, compared with almost 70,000 the year before.

A total of 8,607 people, including 4,337 salaried employees, worked in Swiss libraries.

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

