The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

Over half a million people attended Eurovision shows or events in Basel

Over half a million people use Basel's ESC services
Conradin Cramer, president of Basel's cantonal government (centre) and Susanne Wille, (left) director general of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Over half a million people attended Eurovision shows or events in Basel
Listening: Over half a million people attended Eurovision shows or events in Basel

Over 500,000 people attended Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) shows or related events in Basel last week, the organisers said on Monday, celebrating its "great success".

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“These are the numbers we dreamed of. Our expectations have been fulfilled,” Conradin Cramer, president of Basel’s cantonal government, told reporters. Around 170 million people also watched the contest on TV.

More

Over 100,000 people attended the ESC shows in the St. Jakobshalle and the Arena. And a similar number attended the opening ceremony and parade through Basel city centre on the Sunday before the start of the contest.

A further 343,000 people attended the ESC events and public viewings at the exhibition centre and Barfüsserplatz, the organisers said.

“We felt that the city of Basel was really involved right from the start,” said Susanne Wille, director general of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), which broadcast the contest.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland announces funding of 80 million dollars for the WHO

More

Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

This content was published on Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

Read more: Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR