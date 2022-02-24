Pioneer women designers finally take centre stage

Architect Charlotte Perriand lays on the «LC4 Chaise longue», that she designed. Le Corbusier's name however also appears on the patent. VG Bild-Kunst. Bonn 2021, Le Corbusier: F.L.C./ VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021

In the art world women have often struggled for space and recognition, and historically male-dominated design is no exception. But hurdles and mistrust didn’t stop women from putting their ideas on paper. Some of their designs gained worldwide fame. Their names, however, didn’t always. The Vitra Design Museum wanted to redress the imbalance in an exhibit.

This content was published on February 24, 2022 - 09:00

Céline Stegmüller

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Ester Unterfinger Trained as a picture journalist at the MAZ media school in Lucerne. Since 2000 she has worked as a picture editor in various media concerns and as a freelancer. Since 2014 she has been with swissinfo.ch.

Stop calling it Le Corbusier’s “chaise longue”! The iconic leather and steel recliner has long been associated with the Swiss-born male architect, Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, better known as Le Corbusier. But it was actually designed by 24-year-old Charlotte Perriand, who had just graduated from the School of the Central Union of Decorative Arts.

Iconic chairs, eclipsed female designer

Paris-born Charlotte Perriand worked at Le Corbusier’s studio between 1927 and 1937. Considered too modern for its time, her recliner wasn’t a commercial success at first. It only gained worldwide interest in the early 1960s, as the renown Swiss architect decided to adapt its design, putting his only name on the newly rebaptised LC4. On the original B306 chaise longue patent, however, the name of Charlotte Perriand is accompanied by both Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret’s names.

Designed by a wife-husband team: the chair by Ray and Charles Eames. Here Ray Eames working on a model, 1950. Eames Office LLC

Another woman designer behind a notable chair is Ray Eames, who worked with her husband on the iconic Eames furniture pieces like the lounge chair and the shell chair. Like those of many of her contemporaries, Ray's contributions were generally overlooked and her talent only fully recognised posthumously. The Vitra museum renamed a street on its campus after her to honour what would've been her 100th anniversary in 2012.

Pioneers at the turn of the century

Some women did have notable careers, like Cuban designer Clara Porset and British Eileen Gray, the first woman to attend the prestigious Slade School of Fine Art in London in 1900. “And yet books about the history of design often fail to mention them,” writes Viviane Stappmanns, curator of the exhibition at the Vitra Design MuseumExternal link in Weil am Rhein, near Basel, which is currently showcasing women in design from 1900 to today.

Clara Porset with a table model, circa 1952 and the “Butaque” chair she designed, 1948. Elizabeth Timberman. Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution / Vitra Design Museum, Foto: Jürgen Hans

There have been several initiatives to showcase women designs and rectify the historical lack of credit given to women. In 2021, British architect and author Jane Hall published Woman Made: Great Women Designers. The book features over 200 designers from more than 50 countries, retracing the impact of women product designers.

Similarly, the Stewart Program for Modern Design, in collaboration with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, is launching a website, Designed by Women, which aims to bring greater visibility to women designers worldwide. The site will eventually include a searchable database and several video interviews with contemporary designers.

Dressing cabinet for Tempe a Pailla, 1932-1934. Portrait of Eileen Gray, 1927. Vitra Design Museum, Foto: Jürgen Hans / National Museum of Ireland

Under the unflattering spotlight

Not all women worked in the shadows: some female designers came under the spotlight, including ten women hired by General Motors in the mid-1950s. But all that glitter isn't gold: despite the exceptional opportunity these women were offered, their engagement seemed to be more of a marketing move than a true recognition of their talent.

The General Motors' "Damsels of Design", photographed around 1955. Courtesy General Motors Design Archive & Special Collections

The women were hired to make cars more appealing to female clientele in a post-war America booming with capitalism. Their design skills were commonly disregarded by their male counterparts and their tasks clearly limited, as they later said in interviews.

Meanwhile in Switzerland, where women still didn’t have the right to vote on a national level, over a hundred national and cantonal women’s organisations joined efforts to create the Swiss Exhibition for Women’s Work (SAFFA) in 1958. Organised and designed exclusively by women, the exhibition was a great success and particularly remembered for its architectural achievements. A permanent artificial island was built for the occasion on Lake Zurich.

Poster for the Swiss women's work exhibition by Nelly Rudin, SAFFA, Zurich, 1958. Right: Swiss Architect Flora Steiger-Crawford designed this stackable cantilever chair for the Zett-Haus in Zurich, built between 1930 and 1932. Nelly Rudin Plakatsammlung Schule für Gestaltung Basel / Foto: Jürgen Hans / Vitra Design Museum

And today?

The situation has improved in some ways over time but not entirely. Ludovica Gianoni graduated from the Lausanne University of Art and Design (écal) in 2015 and then worked in Denmark and Italy before coming back to Switzerland. “In my class there was a gender balance, but today design is such a vast sector that the 20 students all went in different directions,” she explains. “However, if I look at the designers who, in the meantime, opened their own atelier, they're all men, except for a woman who set up one with her boyfriend.”

Advertisement for Liisi Beckmann's "Karelia" armchair, 1969. The Danish designer's iconic armchair can be representative of the striking plastic furniture that many Italian manufacturers produced in the 1960s. Courtesy Zanotta SpA – Italy

“The glass ceiling is noticeable in design, as in many other industries,” says Larissa Holaschke, a research associate in the design department at the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK). She still sees gender tendencies in design. “The soft areas such as textiles or interiors contrast with the hard areas such as product design or interaction design. These divisions, that were already historically formed at the Bauhaus, are still noticeable today.”

Sarah Hossli won the Swiss Design Prize 2021 in the Furniture category with her "Lotte" armchair. For older people in particular, sitting down and getting up is a major challenge and restricts their freedom in everyday life. The extended armrests support the user intuitively when shifting their weight. Functional and elegant at the same time, the armchair also cuts a fine figure outside of care facilities. Sarah's design work is driven by her passion and interest in today's cultural, social and ethical issues. Severin Stark / Dragan Pijetlovic

Tonia Wyona Betsche excelled in the industrial design category at the Swiss Design Awards 2021 with the “Grafix” series. Based on the idea of "less is more" rooted in sustainability, each tool in the Grafix family is a symbiosis of two. A Japanese knife that is also a pair of scissors, a straight protractor that is used as a compass on the other side and last but not least a pencil ruler that can draw straight lines with measurements. Tonia Wyona Betsche

Estelle Gassmann's products and objects tell of urban negligence and are at the same time a poetic-surreal homage to the garden culture of bygone times. Gassmann's design is driven by observations, photos and found objects in and from everyday life. Everything can be found in one pool, 1:1 or digitally. She records what she sees in everyday life, associates it, selects it and gives it back to everyday life in new contexts on a product. Estelle Gassmann / Sandra Adrizzone

In her work, Zurich artist Gabi Deutsch examines forms of abstraction and translation by exploring the potential of the material, its structure and its transformations and making the processuality visible. Fragmentary elements and different perspectives combine to form various possible narrations. The Kunst am Bau project in the Zwicky Areal in Zurich-Stettbach plays with repetition and incorporates elements of architecture and a classic parquet floor. Goran Galic

The textile designer Claudia Caviezel is characterised by her curiosity and her keen eye for the potential of everyday things. She works on interdisciplinary projects ranging from public spaces such as cinema, retail and hospitality, luxury textiles for haute couture and home decor products, such as carpets, pottery and furniture. Caviezel has been awarded the Swiss Design Prize several times. Basil Stücheli / Atelier Pfister

Designers Sarah Kueng and Lovis Caputo from Zurich have won the Swiss Grand Prix Design 2020. With a view to the current design challenges, they create both high-end products and do-it-yourself objects. Their work is characterised by great diversity and the combination of craftsmanship and humor. For them it's important to maintain the freedom that allows one to think ahead. Paola Caputo

Behind Ikou Tschüss are two creative minds and "craftswomen", as they call themselves: Guya Marini and Carmen D'Apollonio. Their breakthrough came with their silk foulards crocheted with recycled cord, which they sold in 52 stores around the world - until one day they decided to stop it all. "We couldn't do more of what we love." The two designers are currently designing cushions for a restaurant. Ikou Tschüss





