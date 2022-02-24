Pioneer women designers finally take centre stage

In the art world women have often struggled for space and recognition, and historically male-dominated design is no exception. But hurdles and mistrust didn’t stop women from putting their ideas on paper. Some of their designs gained worldwide fame. Their names, however, didn’t always. The Vitra Design Museum wanted to redress the imbalance in an exhibit.
Stop calling it Le Corbusier’s “chaise longue”! The iconic leather and steel recliner has long been associated with the Swiss-born male architect, Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, better known as Le Corbusier. But it was actually designed by 24-year-old Charlotte Perriand, who had just graduated from the School of the Central Union of Decorative Arts.
Iconic chairs, eclipsed female designer
Paris-born Charlotte Perriand worked at Le Corbusier’s studio between 1927 and 1937. Considered too modern for its time, her recliner wasn’t a commercial success at first. It only gained worldwide interest in the early 1960s, as the renown Swiss architect decided to adapt its design, putting his only name on the newly rebaptised LC4. On the original B306 chaise longue patent, however, the name of Charlotte Perriand is accompanied by both Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret’s names.
Another woman designer behind a notable chair is Ray Eames, who worked with her husband on the iconic Eames furniture pieces like the lounge chair and the shell chair. Like those of many of her contemporaries, Ray's contributions were generally overlooked and her talent only fully recognised posthumously. The Vitra museum renamed a street on its campus after her to honour what would've been her 100th anniversary in 2012.
Pioneers at the turn of the century
Some women did have notable careers, like Cuban designer Clara Porset and British Eileen Gray, the first woman to attend the prestigious Slade School of Fine Art in London in 1900. “And yet books about the history of design often fail to mention them,” writes Viviane Stappmanns, curator of the exhibition at the Vitra Design MuseumExternal link in Weil am Rhein, near Basel, which is currently showcasing women in design from 1900 to today.
There have been several initiatives to showcase women designs and rectify the historical lack of credit given to women. In 2021, British architect and author Jane Hall published Woman Made: Great Women Designers. The book features over 200 designers from more than 50 countries, retracing the impact of women product designers.
Similarly, the Stewart Program for Modern Design, in collaboration with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, is launching a website, Designed by Women, which aims to bring greater visibility to women designers worldwide. The site will eventually include a searchable database and several video interviews with contemporary designers.
Under the unflattering spotlight
Not all women worked in the shadows: some female designers came under the spotlight, including ten women hired by General Motors in the mid-1950s. But all that glitter isn't gold: despite the exceptional opportunity these women were offered, their engagement seemed to be more of a marketing move than a true recognition of their talent.
The women were hired to make cars more appealing to female clientele in a post-war America booming with capitalism. Their design skills were commonly disregarded by their male counterparts and their tasks clearly limited, as they later said in interviews.
Meanwhile in Switzerland, where women still didn’t have the right to vote on a national level, over a hundred national and cantonal women’s organisations joined efforts to create the Swiss Exhibition for Women’s Work (SAFFA) in 1958. Organised and designed exclusively by women, the exhibition was a great success and particularly remembered for its architectural achievements. A permanent artificial island was built for the occasion on Lake Zurich.
And today?
The situation has improved in some ways over time but not entirely. Ludovica Gianoni graduated from the Lausanne University of Art and Design (écal) in 2015 and then worked in Denmark and Italy before coming back to Switzerland. “In my class there was a gender balance, but today design is such a vast sector that the 20 students all went in different directions,” she explains. “However, if I look at the designers who, in the meantime, opened their own atelier, they're all men, except for a woman who set up one with her boyfriend.”
“The glass ceiling is noticeable in design, as in many other industries,” says Larissa Holaschke, a research associate in the design department at the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK). She still sees gender tendencies in design. “The soft areas such as textiles or interiors contrast with the hard areas such as product design or interaction design. These divisions, that were already historically formed at the Bauhaus, are still noticeable today.”
