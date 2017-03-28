Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jamiroquai, The Pixies, Renaud, Arcade Fire and Manu Chao are just a few of the big-name artists due to grace the stages at Paléo, Switzerland’s largest open-air festival this summer.

The 42nd edition of the pop music festivalexternal link in Nyon, near Lake Geneva, runs from July 18-23.

It is the first time the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Paléo. Last year they played at the Greenfield festival in Lucerne.

The 230,000 festival tickets will go on sale on Wednesday April 5 at midday.

