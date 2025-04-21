Swiss president pays tribute to Pope Francis

President Keller-Sutter honours the late Pope Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. He was a great spiritual leader, she wrote on X.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundespräsidentin Keller-Sutter würdigt verstorbenen Papst Original Read more: Bundespräsidentin Keller-Sutter würdigt verstorbenen Papst

Keller-Sutter wrote on the social media platform X shortly after the Pope’s death became known on Monday that his human warmth had not only brought comfort to Catholics.

External Content He was a great spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for peace, and his human warmth was a comfort not only to Catholics. Pope Francis @PontifexExternal link has left us. His legacy will remain. pic.twitter.com/zHcBjKbgYBExternal link — Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) April 21, 2025 External link

St. Gallen Bishop Markus Büchel also expressed his “deep sadness” over the Pope’s death on Easter Monday. He wrote in a statement that he was saddened by the loss of a truly great man, for whom the smallest were most important.

More

More Who are the Swiss Guards? This content was published on The men who protect the Pope aren’t just soldiers in an unusual uniform: they have a long history and have to meet strict requirements to do the job. Read more: Who are the Swiss Guards?

He acknowledged the late Pope’s dedication to the poor, and his visit to the refugees in Lampedusa in 2013, thus reaching out to the margins of society to make a statement.

More

More Former Swiss Papal Guard reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy This content was published on Didier Grandjean, a seminarian and former Swiss Guard, believes Francis’ papacy marked a milestone in the evolution of the Catholic Church. Read more: Former Swiss Papal Guard reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.