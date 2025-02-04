Prix de Lausanne features 85 dancers from 23 countries

53rd Prix de Lausanne dance competition is being held in the Swiss city from February 2-9.

The 53rd Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition is underway. A total of 85 young dancers from 23 countries are competing in the Swiss city in the hope of qualifying for Saturday's final.

Français fr Le 53e Prix de Lausanne démarre avec 85 candidats venus de 23 pays

“It was my dream to take part in this competition, I’ve been watching the Prix for so many years, it’s really great to have been selected,” 15-year-old Yve-Noelle Bollinger told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Monday.

For this Swiss-New Zealand dual national – the daughter of a Zurich photographer and a New Zealand ballet dancer – who lives in Southport, Australia, it’s also an opportunity to reconnect with her roots.

“All my Swiss family come to see me dance,” she says.

In addition to Yve-Noelle, 43 girls and 41 boys aged 15 to 18 are taking part in this international dance competition from February 2 to 9.

They were selected from 445 applicants by video. The final, which will be held on Saturday, comprises twenty candidates who compete for scholarships to prestigious dance companies.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

