Prix de Lausanne features 85 dancers from 23 countries

“It was my dream to take part in this competition, I’ve been watching the Prix for so many years, it’s really great to have been selected,” 15-year-old Yve-Noelle Bollinger told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Monday.
Young dancers in Lausanne compete for a ballet career
The 46th edition of the ‘Prix de Lausanne’ International Ballet Competition kicked off on Monday. The final will be held on February 3.
For this Swiss-New Zealand dual national – the daughter of a Zurich photographer and a New Zealand ballet dancer – who lives in Southport, Australia, it’s also an opportunity to reconnect with her roots.
“All my Swiss family come to see me dance,” she says.
In addition to Yve-Noelle, 43 girls and 41 boys aged 15 to 18 are taking part in this international dance competition from February 2 to 9.
They were selected from 445 applicants by video. The final, which will be held on Saturday, comprises twenty candidates who compete for scholarships to prestigious dance companies.
‘My dream is to go to the Royal Ballet School in London’
Why are there so many Japanese taking part? “This can be explained by the fact that in Japan there are many high level schools but no dance companies, whereas in Switzerland, the dancers are employed. As the Japanese have to leave their country to become professional, the competition is certainly the best way to break…
