Prix de Lausanne features 87 dancers – one Swiss

A dancer warms up backstage during the first day of the 52nd Prix de Lausanne on Monday © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Eighty-seven dancers (43 girls, 44 boys) from 18 countries are competing in the 52nd edition of the prestigious Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland at the Palais Beaulieu.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 EN original Español es El Prix de Lausana reúne a 87 bailarines, entre los cuales hay una suiza Read more: El Prix de Lausana reúne a 87 bailarines, entre los cuales hay una suiza

Português pt Bailarina suíça concorre ao Prix de Lausanne Read more: Bailarina suíça concorre ao Prix de Lausanne

The participants, aged 15-18, were selected from 425 applicants by video. Nadia Corboud, a student at the Danse Académie in Vevey, Switzerland, was selected for this year’s competition.

Throughout the week, the candidates will be judged in dance class and individually on stage. The final, scheduled for Saturday, will bring together the 20 best. Several prizes will be awarded. Between six and eight dancers will also receive a scholarship to study at one of the partner schools or companies.

The jury is made up of nine members. This year it is chaired by Darcey Bussell, president of London’s Royal Academy of Dance.

+ Prix de Lausanne faces storm of indignation over jury make-up

The potential of the dancers is assessed according to a number of factors: artistic sense, physical aptitude, technical ease and the ability to assert themselves. As in previous years, the week is divided between dance classes and variations, both classical and contemporary.

Closing gala

In addition to the competition, this year the Prix de Lausanne will be staging its first “Rising Stars” gala. Scheduled for Sunday afternoon, it will bring together two former winners of the competition and the finalists of this 2024 edition. Various choreographic projects will also be presented.

+ The art of suffering gracefully

A number of side events are also planned, including a large-format photo exhibition on the Grand-Pont, a screening of the documentary Le Prix, and a presentation of the interactive installation “Danser à travers le temps”, which allows visitors to explore the competition archives.

The organisers will also be presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to Italy’s Alessandra Ferri, winner of the Prix de Lausanne in 1980 and future director of the Vienna State Ballet.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe