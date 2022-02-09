Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Prix Lausanne faces storm of indignation over jury make-up

The jury of Lausanne International Ballet Competition decides on the basis of technical, artistic, and physical abilities. @gregory Batardon

Controversial comments about a perceived lack of diversity at a Swiss-based international ballet competition have caused an uproar in the ballet world.

This content was published on February 9, 2022 - 19:36

The Instagram account of the Prix de Lausanne was flooded with critical comments about the make-up of the jury and forced the organisers to apologise and to pull the posts.

The comments “did not reflect our visions or values. We have since deleted it, and we are truly sorry,” a media representative told swissinfo.ch on Wednesday.

A follower, who appeared to be non-white, had posted a comment decrying the lack of people of colour in the jury of the 50th competition of the Prix de Lausanne which ended last weekend.

The organsisers appeared to justify the lack of diversity, suggesting it was mirroring the situation in the ballet world. “Statistically, there is not much variety in ballet,” they said.

This triggered a flood of angry comments among the 180,000 followers of competition’s Instagram account.

Some of them pointed out fundamental issues linked to racial prejudice and discrimination in the ballet world.

The winners and the jury of the 50th Prix de Lausanne competition Rbuas

Adapted from Japanese/urs

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?