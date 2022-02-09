Prix Lausanne faces storm of indignation over jury make-up
Controversial comments about a perceived lack of diversity at a Swiss-based international ballet competition have caused an uproar in the ballet world.This content was published on February 9, 2022 - 19:36
The Instagram account of the Prix de Lausanne was flooded with critical comments about the make-up of the jury and forced the organisers to apologise and to pull the posts.
The comments “did not reflect our visions or values. We have since deleted it, and we are truly sorry,” a media representative told swissinfo.ch on Wednesday.
A follower, who appeared to be non-white, had posted a comment decrying the lack of people of colour in the jury of the 50th competition of the Prix de Lausanne which ended last weekend.
The organsisers appeared to justify the lack of diversity, suggesting it was mirroring the situation in the ballet world. “Statistically, there is not much variety in ballet,” they said.
This triggered a flood of angry comments among the 180,000 followers of competition’s Instagram account.
Some of them pointed out fundamental issues linked to racial prejudice and discrimination in the ballet world.
