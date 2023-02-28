Producer Ruth Waldburger wins Swiss Film Prize

Ruth Waldburger is recognised by her peers both in Switzerland and internationally. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Influential Swiss film producer Ruth Waldburger, who has worked with leading directors and actors, will be awarded the Honorary Prize at the 2023 Swiss Film Awards.

This content was published on February 28, 2023 - 17:06

Keystone-SDA/jc

During her career, which began in the mid-1970s, Waldburger quickly established herself as a figure of the new generation of Swiss producers and has worked with the French-speaking directors Alain Tanner and Jean-Luc Godard, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) said on TuesdayExternal link.

Waldburger is recognised by her peers both in Switzerland and internationally, says the ministry. She produced “Johnny Suede”, in which Brad Pitt played his first leading role. The producer has received numerous awards throughout her career. She won a Silver Bear at the Berlinale for Ursula Meier's “The Child Upstairs”.

Ruth Waldburger is also active in film policy, according to the FOC. She notably co-founded with other producers and film-makers the GARPExternal link grouping which works to optimise film production and distribution conditions in Switzerland.

Waldburger will receive her award from Swiss President Alain Berset at a ceremony on March 24 in Geneva. The event will also be broadcast on Swiss public television channels.

Articles in this story Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative